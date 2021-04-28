Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.06. 841,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,176,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

