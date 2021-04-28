NuShares (NSR) Price Hits $0.0008

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 202% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. NuShares has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $310.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 234.9% higher against the dollar. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026244 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,157,326,165 coins and its circulating supply is 5,807,044,047 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

