RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.0955

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $24.61 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.81 or 0.00847144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.71 or 0.08185150 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

