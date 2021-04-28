Scala (XLA) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 162.4% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $16.47 million and $165,870.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00274893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.73 or 0.01037353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.36 or 0.00720019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.12 or 1.00128360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,802,284,080 coins and its circulating supply is 10,002,284,080 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

