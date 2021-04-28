Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 115.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 23.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $653,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.45. The company had a trading volume of 554,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $108.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

