Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $9.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $695.09. The company had a trading volume of 563,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,915,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $683.15 and its 200-day moving average is $651.59. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,396.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,153 shares of company stock worth $62,230,749. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

