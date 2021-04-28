Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 291,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,607,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $195.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.