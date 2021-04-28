Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.51. 251,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,607,432. The stock has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

