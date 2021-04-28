Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 196.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,752 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $84,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 322,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average is $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

