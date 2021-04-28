Polis 1-Day Volume Tops $3,958.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $2.31 million and $3,958.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.42 or 0.00198101 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

