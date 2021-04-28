Investors Purchase Large Volume of VIZIO Call Options (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,859 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,321% compared to the average volume of 553 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 over the last 90 days.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

VZIO stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 1,732,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,702. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.