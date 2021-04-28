Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

REFG traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 425,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,775. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions alerts:

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.