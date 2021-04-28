Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
REFG traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 425,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,775. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions
