Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.30 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.30 ($3.88) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAN. UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €3.00 ($3.53).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

