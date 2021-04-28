Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of HOPE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 848,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,097. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

