Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of HOPE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 848,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,097. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Earnings History for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.