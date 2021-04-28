Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

Shares of RXN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 672,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,851. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. Rexnord has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

