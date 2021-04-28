Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $924.57 Million

Brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce sales of $924.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $935.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $919.40 million. Genpact reported sales of $923.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,447. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Genpact by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 25,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. 12,478,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,796. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

