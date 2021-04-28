Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Short Interest Down 90.6% in April

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the March 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gene Biotherapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,542,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc, focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

