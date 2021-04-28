AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $60.32. 2,290,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,248. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -230.35 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.