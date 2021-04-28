4NEW (KWATT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,578.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $77,219.51 and $3,578.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00066340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.14 or 0.00849798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00066025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,494.04 or 0.08192928 BTC.

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

