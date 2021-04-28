Slate Office REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 134,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,226. The firm has a market cap of C$304.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.38.

Separately, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

