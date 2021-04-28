HyperQuant (HQT) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,707.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $48,267.95 and approximately $3,707.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00066340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.14 or 0.00849798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00066025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,494.04 or 0.08192928 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

