Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.33). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16).

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPS. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 821,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.