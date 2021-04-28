Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Primis Financial posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primis Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of FRST traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 46,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,100. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

