salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

NYSE:CRM opened at $234.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.45. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 263.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $228,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

