Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $1.60 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. 864,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,785,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $346.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

