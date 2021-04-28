Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $652,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $82.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,694,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

