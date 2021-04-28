Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,228. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $158.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

