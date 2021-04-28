Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Decreases By 77.7%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the March 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,519. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

