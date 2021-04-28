Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Drops By 79.2%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

Separately, Mizuho raised KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

