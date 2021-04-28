CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.22-2.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $465-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.65 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.200-11.400 EPS.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $75.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $861.69. 36,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,516. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $595.49 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $856.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.35. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $941.27.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

