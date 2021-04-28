Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.700 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.55 to $1.70 EPS.

EAT stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,437. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.76.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

