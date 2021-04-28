Connolly Sarah T. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after buying an additional 61,618 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.24. 840,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,336,645. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average of $207.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

