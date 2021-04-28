Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

WNEB stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,907 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 76,906 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,513 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 44,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

