REVV (REVV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.08 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One REVV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $73.08 million and $4.34 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REVV has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.47 or 0.00848659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00096266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.15 or 0.08213353 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

