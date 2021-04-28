$168.80 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to announce sales of $168.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.60 million to $170.00 million. Unifi posted sales of $170.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $644.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $649.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $693.70 million, with estimates ranging from $687.40 million to $700.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFI. TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Unifi by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $28.70. 66,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,927. Unifi has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $530.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

