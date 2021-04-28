Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,495. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

AWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

