Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.86 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.36. 4,597,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,239. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.35. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

