Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.700-11.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.70-11.00 EPS.

SWK traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $206.55. 1,468,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,774. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.