Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

NASDAQ AXNX traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 380,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,371. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.59.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 4,262 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $219,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,406.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $798,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,470.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,833 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,570 over the last three months. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.