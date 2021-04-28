Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Up 618.9% in April

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 618.9% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DKILY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,834. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.89. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.