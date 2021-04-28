The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.31

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $137.31 and last traded at $134.55, with a volume of 161431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average is $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

