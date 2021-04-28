Short Interest in Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Declines By 85.7%

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CYAP remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. 52,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Cyber Apps World has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.00.
Cyber Apps World Company Profile
