Short Interest in Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Declines By 85.7%

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CYAP remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. 52,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Cyber Apps World has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

Cyber Apps World Inc operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry.

