Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

DESP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

DESP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,944. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $975.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Despegar.com by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

