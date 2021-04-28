Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVZMY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Danske raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Novozymes A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,402. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

