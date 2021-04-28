Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

