Welch Group LLC Buys 93 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,324.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,149.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,894.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.26.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.