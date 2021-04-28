Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 13,227 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 370.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.04.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.