The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.41. 51,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Insiders sold a total of 1,697,810 shares of company stock worth $102,807,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.