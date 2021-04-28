Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.800-6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.36.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.28. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

