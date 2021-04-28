CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

CF traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. 1,607,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.